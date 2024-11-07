Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.11-0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $118-120 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.02 million. Oddity Tech also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.850-1.870 EPS.

Oddity Tech Trading Up 2.6 %

ODD stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.44. The company had a trading volume of 746,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,283. Oddity Tech has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $50.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average of $38.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 4.40.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.24. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $192.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Oddity Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oddity Tech will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oddity Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

