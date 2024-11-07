Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01, RTT News reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

Nuvectis Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NVCT opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $152.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.41. Nuvectis Pharma has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

About Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NXP800, a novel small molecule that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma.

