Nurix Therapeutics’ (NRIX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. Nurix Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $27.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average of $20.50.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.67). The company had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.39% and a negative net margin of 313.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $86,096.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,724 shares in the company, valued at $818,818.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christine Ring sold 9,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $225,707.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,324.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $86,096.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,818.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,409 in the last quarter. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 23,044 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 576.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 136,606 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000.

About Nurix Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.