Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $174.17, but opened at $159.69. Novanta shares last traded at $156.94, with a volume of 32,489 shares traded.

The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $244.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.33 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Novanta from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at Novanta

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $771,579.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,217,827.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,608,936 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Novanta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Novanta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Novanta by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.17 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.24 and its 200 day moving average is $169.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

Further Reading

