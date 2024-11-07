Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85, Briefing.com reports. Novanta had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $244.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Novanta’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NOVT opened at $181.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $111.20 and a fifty-two week high of $187.12. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.17 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.77.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.01, for a total value of $636,876.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,954,110.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,150 shares of company stock worth $1,608,936 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Novanta from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

