NorthRock Partners LLC Trims Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 936.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Avery Dennison from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.96.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

NYSE AVY opened at $204.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $176.75 and a 1-year high of $233.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.14.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 42.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.82, for a total value of $620,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,896,857.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.82, for a total transaction of $620,460.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,896,857.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $2,129,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $64,745,870.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,181,457 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.