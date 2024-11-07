NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,078 Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield by 62.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield by 63.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Brookfield during the second quarter valued at $56,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $51.25 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

Brookfield Stock Up 2.2 %

BN opened at $56.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.23 and a beta of 1.53. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $57.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.