Northland Capmk Has Negative Forecast for HY Q2 Earnings

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2024

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HYFree Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.99. Northland Capmk has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s current full-year earnings is $9.69 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 44.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share.

HY has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $56.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.85. The company has a market cap of $981.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.32. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $866,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 21,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.00%.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

