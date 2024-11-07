Nomad Foods Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

Nomad Foods has a payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nomad Foods to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

NYSE NOMD opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.05.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $810.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.21 million. On average, analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

