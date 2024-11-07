Noble Financial Estimates E.W. Scripps FY2024 Earnings

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for E.W. Scripps in a report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.07) for the year. Noble Financial also issued estimates for E.W. Scripps’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS.
E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.19). E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $646.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSP
E.W. Scripps Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ SSP opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.75. E.W. Scripps has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On E.W. Scripps
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 4,620.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 13,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.
About E.W. Scripps
The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than E.W. Scripps
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- What a Trump Win Looks Like for the Market Now and Into 2025
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Russell 2000 Surge Post-Election: How to Play the Small-Cap Pop
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Macro Headwinds Send Microchip Technology Stock to the Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.