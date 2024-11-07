NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.000-2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NewtekOne also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.850-2.050 EPS.

NewtekOne Trading Up 10.6 %

NASDAQ:NEWT traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.60. 346,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $379.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.29. NewtekOne has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.72.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $81.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.68 million. NewtekOne had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NewtekOne will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

NewtekOne Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.19%.

Separately, B. Riley downgraded shares of NewtekOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Insider Activity

In other NewtekOne news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 40,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $471,574.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,187,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,952,619.75. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 48,283 shares of company stock valued at $569,472. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NewtekOne Company Profile

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

Featured Articles

