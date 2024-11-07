NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 181.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.66) EPS.

NeuroMetrix Stock Performance

NeuroMetrix stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,237. NeuroMetrix has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NeuroMetrix in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

