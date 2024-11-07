Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.71, but opened at $11.02. Neumora Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 172,449 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on NMRA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Neumora Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.31.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). As a group, research analysts forecast that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neumora Therapeutics news, CFO Joshua Pinto sold 31,642 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $372,742.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,871.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Neumora Therapeutics news, CFO Joshua Pinto sold 31,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $372,742.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,871.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 14,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $239,254.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,303. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,513. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Neumora Therapeutics by 472.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 35.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

