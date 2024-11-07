Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Netflix by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 39.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Netflix by 5.1% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 454 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $9,469,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $23,725,077.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $23,725,077.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,250,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,163,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,112 shares of company stock worth $169,954,456 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $4.32 on Thursday, hitting $784.53. The stock had a trading volume of 571,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,671,529. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $717.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $667.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $335.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $433.68 and a one year high of $787.93.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $795.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $748.15.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

