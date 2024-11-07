Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CFO Spencer Adam Neumann Sells 433 Shares of Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.10, for a total value of $334,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, August 8th, Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $780.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $717.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $667.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $431.00 and a 52-week high of $781.49. The stock has a market cap of $333.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $795.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.15.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.0% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.9% in the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

