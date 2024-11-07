Needham & Company LLC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Stock

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $1.35 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.44% from the stock’s previous close.

CuriosityStream Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,061. The stock has a market cap of $105.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.15. CuriosityStream has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 27.47% and a negative net margin of 69.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CuriosityStream

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CuriosityStream

In other CuriosityStream news, Director Jonathan Huberman sold 120,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $177,665.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,433,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,356.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other CuriosityStream news, Director Michael Nikzad sold 27,112 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $32,805.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,458.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jonathan Huberman sold 120,861 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $177,665.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,433,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,356.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 283,673 shares of company stock worth $379,977. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 310.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 225,188 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $417,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 782.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 151,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 134,132 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream

(Get Free Report)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.