Needham & Company LLC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Stock

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $1.35 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.44% from the stock’s previous close.
CuriosityStream Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CURI traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,061. The stock has a market cap of $105.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.15. CuriosityStream has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44.
CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 27.47% and a negative net margin of 69.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 310.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 225,188 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $417,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 782.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 151,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 134,132 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.
CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.
