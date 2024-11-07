NEAR Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $5.25 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $4.31 or 0.00005728 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion and approximately $513.18 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00036923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00010661 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006167 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,219,018,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,217,906,155 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020.

