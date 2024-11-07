National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.42), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $63.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.93 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 10.11%. National Health Investors’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. National Health Investors updated its FY24 guidance to $4.43-$4.44 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.430-4.440 EPS.

National Health Investors Trading Up 3.8 %

NHI traded up $2.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,790. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $86.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 10.27.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America started coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on NHI

About National Health Investors

(Get Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.