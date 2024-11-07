National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.42), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $63.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.93 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 10.11%. National Health Investors’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. National Health Investors updated its FY24 guidance to $4.43-$4.44 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.430-4.440 EPS.
National Health Investors Trading Up 3.8 %
NHI traded up $2.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,790. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $86.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 10.27.
National Health Investors Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.45%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About National Health Investors
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.
