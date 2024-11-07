National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.500-6.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -. National Fuel Gas also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.50-$6.00 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

NYSE NFG traded up $1.82 on Wednesday, hitting $62.36. The stock had a trading volume of 644,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,472. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.54 and a 200-day moving average of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.62. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $63.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.71%.

Insider Activity at National Fuel Gas

In other National Fuel Gas news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $103,309.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,496.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.