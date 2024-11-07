Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $348.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.80 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Mueller Water Products updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

MWA traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,793. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.68. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $24.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $221,755.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,375.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider J Scott Hall sold 102,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $1,993,568.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,630,326.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 10,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $221,755.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,375.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,616 shares of company stock valued at $2,390,796. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MWA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

