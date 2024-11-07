Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Purchased by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Mueller Industries by 36.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 45,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total transaction of $3,047,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,264,311 shares in the company, valued at $85,631,784.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $83,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,886,404.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total transaction of $3,047,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,264,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,631,784.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,000 shares of company stock worth $7,164,860 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Industries Trading Up 12.2 %

Shares of MLI opened at $95.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.47. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $95.84.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $997.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.00 million. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

