Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MPLX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Mplx from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mplx from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

NYSE MPLX traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,655. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average of $42.49. Mplx has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $47.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 35.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mplx will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Mplx by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,825,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $631,435,000 after buying an additional 353,324 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 69.8% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,628,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,000 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,580,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $248,089,000 after purchasing an additional 34,659 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 5.1% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 5,224,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,148,000 after purchasing an additional 255,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,200,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $216,144,000 after purchasing an additional 201,500 shares during the period. 24.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

