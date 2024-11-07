Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Announces Earnings Results

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Mplx had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Mplx Stock Performance
MPLX opened at $46.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.49. Mplx has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $46.47. The company has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
Mplx Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.9565 dividend. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 82.52%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on MPLX
Mplx Company Profile
MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mplx
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- MGM vs. Las Vegas Sands: Which Casino Stock Is the Better Bet?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- What a Trump Win Looks Like for the Market Now and Into 2025
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Russell 2000 Surge Post-Election: How to Play the Small-Cap Pop
Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.