Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 9,062 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $2,985,475.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,836,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,136,319.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Morningstar Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ MORN opened at $344.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.92. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $259.50 and a 12 month high of $349.07.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.01). Morningstar had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $569.40 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Morningstar in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morningstar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.67.

Institutional Trading of Morningstar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Morningstar by 154.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,727,000 after purchasing an additional 194,122 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth about $52,293,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the third quarter valued at about $19,666,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the second quarter worth about $9,366,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter worth about $9,070,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

