Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of DNUT opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. Krispy Kreme has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $17.84. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.25.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $438.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Krispy Kreme

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNUT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Krispy Kreme by 136.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,500,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,974 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the second quarter valued at $18,765,000. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Krispy Kreme by 120.5% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,230,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,699 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Krispy Kreme by 38.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,779,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Krispy Kreme by 121.7% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after acquiring an additional 653,637 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.