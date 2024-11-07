Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 294 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 28,721.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 774,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 771,455 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16,238.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,548,000 after buying an additional 257,387 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 206.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,728,000 after buying an additional 183,480 shares during the period. Johns Hopkins University bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,062,000. Finally, Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,549,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,521,000 after buying an additional 77,800 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO opened at $305.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $281.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.29. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.46 and a fifty-two week high of $310.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

