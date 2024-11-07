Montecito Bank & Trust Grows Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,186 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.4% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.8% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 20.5% during the third quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $873,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $899.25 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $562.01 and a 12-month high of $923.83. The company has a market cap of $398.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $891.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $848.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $79.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.91 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $863.88, for a total transaction of $431,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,560,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $863.88, for a total transaction of $431,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,560,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,636 shares of company stock valued at $11,238,510 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $927.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $876.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $980.00 target price (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $905.30.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

