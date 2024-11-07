Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires Shares of 42,560 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Breakwater Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,377.4% during the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 66,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 46,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,371,734,000 after acquiring an additional 723,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 57.9% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

MUB opened at $105.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.26. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.88 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.