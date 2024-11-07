Monness Crespi & Hardt Cuts International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Price Target to $28.00

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IMXI has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on International Money Express from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of International Money Express in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

International Money Express stock opened at $18.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $599.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.82. International Money Express has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $171.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Money Express will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 133.3% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 201.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in International Money Express by 113.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 1,277.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

