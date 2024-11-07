Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 2,616 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 6.2 %

IJS stock opened at $115.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.53. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $85.08 and a 12-month high of $115.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.