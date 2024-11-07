Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $667,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,544 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,044,821 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,342,012,000 after purchasing an additional 501,792 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,049,294 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $832,785,000 after purchasing an additional 571,544 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,025,616 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $454,151,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $533,533,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 612.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,185,432 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $487,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on NIKE from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $75.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

