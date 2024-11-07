Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $657,000 Stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,160,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,575,000 after buying an additional 161,659 shares during the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

MNMD stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.24. Mind Medicine has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $486.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mind Medicine (MindMed) ( NASDAQ:MNMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). As a group, research analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNMD. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 19,771 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $118,230.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,716.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 19,771 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $118,230.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,716.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,871 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $41,088.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 344,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,042.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,994 shares of company stock valued at $173,384 in the last 90 days. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Featured Articles

