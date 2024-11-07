Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $467,000 Holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDV. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $450,000.

BATS:IDV opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.99.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

