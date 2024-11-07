Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,874 Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4,145.0% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,544,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,692,000 after buying an additional 3,461,472 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4,346.0% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,295,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,218,000 after buying an additional 1,266,595 shares during the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,363,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,290,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 256.5% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,355,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,354,000 after buying an additional 975,262 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.29 on Thursday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

