MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.630-2.270 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $870.0 million-$950.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $885.0 million. MKS Instruments also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.63-2.27 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Citigroup lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.09.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKSI

MKS Instruments Price Performance

Shares of MKSI traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.29. 930,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,090. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 939.00, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.98 and a 200 day moving average of $119.10. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $67.42 and a one year high of $147.40.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.38 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 14.91%. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.00%.

Insider Activity at MKS Instruments

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $31,891.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,805.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total transaction of $213,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $31,891.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,805.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,325 shares of company stock valued at $272,795 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Featured Articles

