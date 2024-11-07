MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Up 2.1% – Should You Buy?

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $264.35 and last traded at $263.21. 5,270,919 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 16,614,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $257.81.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSTR. BTIG Research upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.92 and a beta of 3.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.25.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($8.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $912,152. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,152. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $6,612,665.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,518. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,838 shares of company stock valued at $13,950,265 in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at $806,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

