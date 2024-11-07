MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 64.09%. The business had revenue of $306.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MGIC Investment Trading Up 4.1 %

MTG opened at $24.82 on Thursday. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $26.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTG shares. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

