M&G Plc Has $91.13 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

M&G Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 676.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,568 shares during the period. M&G Plc owned 0.05% of Amgen worth $91,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.6% in the second quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 17.1% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.50.

AMGN opened at $321.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $323.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.68. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.52 and a twelve month high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.24%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

