M&G Plc Has $171 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

M&G Plc grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company comprises approximately 0.9% of M&G Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. M&G Plc owned 0.25% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $170,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 32,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $240.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $218.75 and a 12 month high of $259.33.

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

