M&G Plc Has $171 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

M&G Plc grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company comprises approximately 0.9% of M&G Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. M&G Plc owned 0.25% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $170,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 32,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance
Shares of BDX stock opened at $240.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $218.75 and a 12 month high of $259.33.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Becton, Dickinson and Company
Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.
