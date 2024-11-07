M&G Plc Decreases Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

M&G Plc lowered its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,875,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,664 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc owned about 0.26% of Weyerhaeuser worth $63,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4,884.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $565,680.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $565,680.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Shares of WY opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

