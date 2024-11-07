Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Trading 17.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) traded up 17.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.91 and last traded at $63.91. 11,870 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 92,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.37.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.50 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.63. The firm has a market cap of $703.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In related news, SVP Norman Scott sold 1,473 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $85,316.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,732 shares of the company's stock, valued at $679,517.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $68,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,767.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,723 shares of company stock valued at $209,561. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Metropolitan Bank by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 2.3% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 12.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

