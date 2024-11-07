Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 333.91% and a negative net margin of 349.98%. Mersana Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09. Mersana Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $287.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRSN. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

View Our Latest Report on Mersana Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Martin H. Jr. Huber sold 50,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $88,744.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,327 shares in the company, valued at $204,735.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 70,849 shares of company stock valued at $129,184 in the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.