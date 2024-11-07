Medical Properties Trust Issues Financial Results for Q3 2024****Birmingham, AL – November 7, 2024**Medical Properties Trust, a leading real estate investment trust focusing on hospital facilities, released its financial results for the third quart

**
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Medical Properties Trust’s 8K filing here.
Medical Properties Trust Company Profile
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.
