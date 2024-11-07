McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $688.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $531.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.25% from the stock’s previous close.

MCK has been the topic of several other reports. Baird R W lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.07.

Get McKesson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MCK

McKesson Trading Up 4.6 %

MCK stock opened at $549.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $510.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $550.61. McKesson has a 1 year low of $431.35 and a 1 year high of $637.51. The stock has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson will post 31.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,094,604.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,362,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,190,000 after purchasing an additional 46,659 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in McKesson by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,297,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,862,000 after buying an additional 36,583 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $669,326,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in McKesson by 4.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,183,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,763,000 after acquiring an additional 47,140 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 7.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 857,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,879,000 after purchasing an additional 62,875 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McKesson

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.