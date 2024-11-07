McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stake Lessened by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 76.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,039 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $531.00 to $688.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $622.07.

Shares of MCK opened at $549.31 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $431.35 and a 12 month high of $637.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $510.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $550.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.70%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

