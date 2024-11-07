McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Boosted by GGM Financials LLC

GGM Financials LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,744 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 0.7% of GGM Financials LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. GGM Financials LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 63.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 55.4% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $4,977,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $294.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.35. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $317.90. The firm has a market cap of $210.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.74.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 178.99%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,712.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,712.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,966,996.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,596 shares of company stock valued at $10,698,289 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of McDonald’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.