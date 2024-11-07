Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.350-1.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $581.0 million-$611.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $607.4 million. Masimo also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.95-$4.10 EPS.

Masimo Stock Up 10.6 %

Masimo stock traded up $16.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.63. 2,121,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.03 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.74 and a 200 day moving average of $125.64. Masimo has a 12-month low of $75.36 and a 12-month high of $173.90.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Masimo from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.57.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Further Reading

