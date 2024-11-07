Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.075-$2.105 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion. Masimo also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.350-1.500 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MASI. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded up $16.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.63. 2,121,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.03 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.64. Masimo has a 1 year low of $75.36 and a 1 year high of $173.90.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.87 million. Masimo had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

