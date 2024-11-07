Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Increases Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,944 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the second quarter valued at $349,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in GSK by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 736,510 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,973,000 after purchasing an additional 56,843 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of GSK by 14.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,493 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 448.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,690 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 14,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 87.0% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 42,456 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 19,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE:GSK opened at $35.90 on Thursday. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $33.89 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average of $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66.

GSK Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3928 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

In other GSK news, major shareholder Plc Gsk purchased 2,791,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,335,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,775,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,205,528. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upgraded GSK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

