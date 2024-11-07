Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,267,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,844,000 after purchasing an additional 279,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,527,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,880,000 after buying an additional 169,892 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,872,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,704,000 after buying an additional 236,355 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 6.5% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,249,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,083,000 after acquiring an additional 136,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,416,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

NASDAQ BIPC opened at $42.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.69. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $44.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.45.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.